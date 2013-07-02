Why do we need more knowledge in the English curriculum? | Tabula Rasa
Why do we need more knowledge in the English curriculum? | Tabula Rasa:
'via Blog this'
"The importance of knowledge in the English curriculum is something I see every single day in my classroom. Whenever I begin teaching a new text, I am always astounded by just how little the students know about many important contextual factors. For example, whilst teaching the Prologue of Romeo and Juliet I was amazed to hear that the majority of my set 2 year 11 students didn’t know where Verona is, or what Catholicism is. Whilst teaching poetry, I was shocked to find out that they thought Iran and Iraq were the same country. Other shockers include “Sydney is in California”, “My star sign is Leprechaun” and “Is Henry VIII the Queen’s son?”"
'via Blog this'
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Subscribe to Post Comments [Atom]
<< Home