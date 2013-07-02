Breaking the Seal on Drug Research - NYTimes.com
Great article: Breaking the Seal on Drug Research - NYTimes.com:
'via Blog this'
"PETER DOSHI walked across the campus of Johns Hopkins University in a rumpled polo shirt and stonewashed jeans, a backpack slung over one shoulder. An unremarkable presence on a campus filled with backpack-toters, he is 32, and not sure where he’ll be working come August, when his postdoctoral fellowship ends. And yet, even without a medical degree, he is one of the most influential voices in medical research today."
'via Blog this'
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Subscribe to Post Comments [Atom]
<< Home