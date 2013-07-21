Unhappy Truckers and Other Algorithmic Problems - Issue 3: In Transit - Nautilus
Unhappy Truckers and Other Algorithmic Problems - Issue 3: In Transit - Nautilus:
"Modeling a simplified version of a transportation problem presents one set of challenges (and they can be significant). But modeling the real world, with constraints like melting ice cream and idiosyncratic human behavior, is often where the real challenge lies. As mathematicians, operations research specialists, and corporate executives set out to mathematize and optimize the transportation networks that interconnect our modern world, they are re-discovering some of our most human quirks and capabilities. They are finding that their job is as much to discover the world, as it is to change it.
