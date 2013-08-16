Friday, August 16, 2013

Music I Like

The Boxer Rebellion, "Diamonds."

 

Amy Holford, "I Won't Wait." Move over, Adele:
 

The Boxer Rebellion, "Caught by the Light."
 

 The Boxer Rebellion, "Both Sides Are Even."
 

 Haim, "The Wire."

 

 Matthew Koma, "Years" (acoustic):
 

 Parade of Lights, "We're the Kids."
 

 Kitten, "Cut it Out."

 

