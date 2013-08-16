Music I Like
The Boxer Rebellion, "Diamonds."
Amy Holford, "I Won't Wait." Move over, Adele:
The Boxer Rebellion, "Caught by the Light."
The Boxer Rebellion, "Both Sides Are Even."
Haim, "The Wire."
Matthew Koma, "Years" (acoustic):
Parade of Lights, "We're the Kids."
Kitten, "Cut it Out."
