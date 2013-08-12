Monday, August 12, 2013

Why the World Is Smarter Than US - The Daily Beast

Why the World Is Smarter Than US - The Daily Beast:



In all of these nations, sports have little or nothing to do with public schooling. If kids want to play hockey or basketball, they organize pick-up games, join a community program, or take private lessons. Children are held to high academic expectations and allowed to fail, so they come to understand the importance of school.

'via Blog this'

posted by Stuart Buck at 1:23 PM

1 Comments:

Blogger Jim Oliver said...

1. How do know if PISA measures anything important? (I think that it does not).
2. If we have a higher standard of living than another country is not that evidence that we are smarter?

2:24 PM  

Post a Comment

Subscribe to Post Comments [Atom]

<< Home